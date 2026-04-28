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Martin Perez
Atlanta Braves

Martin Perez

Atlanta Braves • #33 SP

Martín Pérez And Braves Square Off Against Tigers On April 28

Martin Perez will get the start for the Atlanta Braves against the Detroit Tigers at Truist Park, on Tuesday, April 28 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Perez has -122 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Perez is 1-1 with a 2.70 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 23 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw three innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.

The Tigers are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, with 3.2 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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