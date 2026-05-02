Mark Vientos And Mets Square Off Against Angels On May 2

Vientos is hitting for a .237 BA, .289 OBP and .355 SLG with a 22.9% strikeout rate and a 7.2% walk rate. His OPS is .644 and he has scored seven runs. In 83 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in eight runs. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 4 with a double and an RBI against the Nationals.

Reid Detmers gets the start for the Angels, his seventh of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.28 ERA and 36 strikeouts through 33 2/3 innings pitched.

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