Marcell Ozuna And Pirates Square Off Against Cardinals On April 27

Ozuna is hitting for a .169 BA, .237 OBP and .258 SLG with a 26.8% strikeout rate and a 7.2% walk rate. His OPS is .496 and he has scored six runs. In 97 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in eight runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

Dustin May makes the start for the Cardinals, his sixth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 5.84 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.

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