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Marcell Ozuna
Pittsburgh Pirates

Marcell Ozuna

Pittsburgh Pirates • #24 LF

Marcell Ozuna And Pirates Square Off Against Cardinals On April 27

Marcell Ozuna and his Pittsburgh Pirates will take on the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park, on Monday, April 27 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Ozuna has +710 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Ozuna is hitting for a .169 BA, .237 OBP and .258 SLG with a 26.8% strikeout rate and a 7.2% walk rate. His OPS is .496 and he has scored six runs. In 97 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in eight runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

Dustin May makes the start for the Cardinals, his sixth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 5.84 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Marcell Ozuna

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