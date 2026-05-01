Manny Machado And Padres Face White Sox On May 1

Machado is hitting for a .222 BA, .331 OBP and .384 SLG with a 20.3% strikeout rate and a 14.4% walk rate. His OPS is .714 and he has scored 18 runs. In 118 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 16 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Cubs.

Noah Schultz (1-1) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his fourth start of the season. He has a 3.52 ERA in 15 1/3 innings pitched, with 18 strikeouts.

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