Manny Machado And Padres Take On Diamondbacks On April 26

Machado is hitting for a .198 BA, .324 OBP and .291 SLG with a 20% strikeout rate and a 16.2% walk rate. His OPS is .615 and he has scored 13 runs. In 105 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 11 runs. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Diamondbacks.

Ryne Nelson makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his sixth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 6.97 ERA and 20 strikeouts through 20 2/3 innings pitched.

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