Luke Raley And Mariners Face Twins On April 29

Raley is hitting for a .256 BA, .315 OBP and .512 SLG with a 36% strikeout rate and a 5.6% walk rate. His OPS is .827 and he has scored 11 runs. In 89 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 13 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Twins.

Taj Bradley (3-1 with a 2.91 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his seventh of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.