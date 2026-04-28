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Luke Raley
Seattle Mariners

Luke Raley

Seattle Mariners • #20 RF

Luke Raley And Mariners Play Twins On April 28

Luke Raley and his Seattle Mariners will square off against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, on Tuesday, April 28 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Raley has +360 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Raley is hitting for a .269 BA, .329 OBP and .538 SLG with a 36.5% strikeout rate and a 5.9% walk rate. His OPS is .868 and he has scored 11 runs. In 85 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 13 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Cardinals.

Joe Ryan (2-2) takes the mound for the Twins in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 3.90 ERA in 32 1/3 innings pitched, with 33 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Luke Raley

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