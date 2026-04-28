Luke Raley And Mariners Play Twins On April 28

Raley is hitting for a .269 BA, .329 OBP and .538 SLG with a 36.5% strikeout rate and a 5.9% walk rate. His OPS is .868 and he has scored 11 runs. In 85 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 13 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Cardinals.

Joe Ryan (2-2) takes the mound for the Twins in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 3.90 ERA in 32 1/3 innings pitched, with 33 strikeouts.

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