Luis Severino And Athletics Square Off Against Royals On April 30

Severino is 2-2 with a 4.46 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Thursday when he tossed seven innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

The Royals are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.