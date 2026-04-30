FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore Kentucky Derby

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Luis Severino
Oakland Athletics

Luis Severino

Oakland Athletics • #40 SP

Luis Severino And Athletics Square Off Against Royals On April 30

Luis Severino will get the start for the Athletics against the Kansas City Royals at Sutter Health Park, on Thursday, April 30 at 3:05 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Severino is 2-2 with a 4.46 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Thursday when he tossed seven innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

The Royals are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Luis Severino

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Oakland AthleticsRecent Oakland Athletics Player News

View All Oakland Athletics Player News