Luis Severino And Athletics Take On Royals On April 29

Severino is 1-2 with a 5.17 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw 6 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.

The Royals are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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