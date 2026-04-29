FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore Kentucky Derby

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Luis Severino
Oakland Athletics

Luis Severino

Oakland Athletics • #40 SP

Luis Severino And Athletics Take On Royals On April 29

Luis Severino will get the start for the Athletics against the Kansas City Royals at Sutter Health Park, on Wednesday, April 29 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Severino has -112 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Severino is 1-2 with a 5.17 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw 6 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.

The Royals are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Luis Severino

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Oakland AthleticsRecent Oakland Athletics Player News

View All Oakland Athletics Player News