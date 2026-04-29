Luis Severino And Athletics Take On Royals On April 29
Luis Severino will get the start for the Athletics against the Kansas City Royals at Sutter Health Park, on Wednesday, April 29 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Severino has -112 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Severino is 1-2 with a 5.17 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw 6 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
The Royals are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.