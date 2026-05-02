Liam Hicks And Marlins Take On Phillies On May 2

Hicks is hitting for a .309 BA, .361 OBP and .564 SLG with a 7.4% strikeout rate and a 7.4% walk rate. His OPS is .925, which ranks 16th in MLB, and he has scored 18 runs. In 108 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 29 runs (1st in MLB). In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2 with an RBI) against the Phillies.

Andrew Painter makes the start for the Phillies, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.25 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.

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