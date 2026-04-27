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Lenyn Sosa
Toronto Blue Jays

Lenyn Sosa

Toronto Blue Jays • #50 SS

Lenyn Sosa And Blue Jays Face Red Sox On April 27

Lenyn Sosa and his Toronto Blue Jays will face the Boston Red Sox at Rogers Centre, on Monday, April 27 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Sosa has +610 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Sosa is hitting for a .224 BA, .220 OBP and .310 SLG with a 20% strikeout rate and a 0% walk rate. His OPS is .531 and he has scored four runs. In 60 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in seven runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Guardians.

Ranger Suarez makes the start for the Red Sox, his sixth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.00 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Lenyn Sosa

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