Lenyn Sosa And Blue Jays Face Red Sox On April 27
Lenyn Sosa and his Toronto Blue Jays will face the Boston Red Sox at Rogers Centre, on Monday, April 27 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Sosa has +610 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Sosa is hitting for a .224 BA, .220 OBP and .310 SLG with a 20% strikeout rate and a 0% walk rate. His OPS is .531 and he has scored four runs. In 60 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in seven runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Guardians.
Ranger Suarez makes the start for the Red Sox, his sixth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.00 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.