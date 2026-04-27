Lenyn Sosa And Blue Jays Face Red Sox On April 27

Sosa is hitting for a .224 BA, .220 OBP and .310 SLG with a 20% strikeout rate and a 0% walk rate. His OPS is .531 and he has scored four runs. In 60 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in seven runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Guardians.

Ranger Suarez makes the start for the Red Sox, his sixth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.00 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched.

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