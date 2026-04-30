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Lance McCullers
Houston Astros

Lance McCullers

Houston Astros • #43 RP

Lance McCullers And Astros Play Orioles On April 30

Lance McCullers will get the start for his Houston Astros against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Thursday, April 30 at 4:05 p.m. ET. McCullers has -122 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

McCullers is 1-2 with a 6.75 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Saturday when he threw five innings against the New York Yankees, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Orioles are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Lance McCullers

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