Kyle Manzardo And Guardians Square Off Against Rays On April 29

Manzardo is hitting for a .193 BA, .280 OBP and .253 SLG with a 33.3% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. His OPS is .533 and he has scored three runs. In 93 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in six runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Rays.

Drew Rasmussen (2-0) gets the starting nod for the Rays in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 2.45 ERA in 25 2/3 innings pitched, with 26 strikeouts.

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