Kyle Manzardo And Guardians Play Rays On April 28

Manzardo is hitting for a .203 BA, .292 OBP and .266 SLG with a 33.7% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .558 and he has scored three runs. In 89 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in six runs. In his last appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Rays.

Nick Martinez makes the start for the Rays, his sixth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.10 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.

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