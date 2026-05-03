Kyle Manzardo And Guardians Face Athletics On May 3

Manzardo is hitting for a .187 BA, .272 OBP and .275 SLG with a 34% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .547 and he has scored five runs. In 103 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 10 runs. He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous game against the Athletics.

Aaron Civale makes the start for the Athletics, his seventh of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.23 ERA and 24 strikeouts through 30 2/3 innings pitched.

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