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Kyle Freeland
Colorado Rockies

Kyle Freeland

Colorado Rockies • #21 RP

Kyle Freeland And Rockies Play Reds On April 28

Kyle Freeland will get the start for the Colorado Rockies against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, on Tuesday, April 28 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Freeland has -160 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Freeland is 1-1 with a 2.30 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday, April 8 when he threw 6 1/3 innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.

The Reds are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Freeland

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