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Kumar Rocker
Texas Rangers

Kumar Rocker

Texas Rangers • #80 SP

Kumar Rocker And Rangers Play Tigers On May 2

Kumar Rocker will get the start for the Texas Rangers against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, on Saturday, May 2 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Rocker has +130 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Rocker is 1-2 with a 3.37 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed six innings against the Athletics, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Tigers are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, with 3.1 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kumar Rocker

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