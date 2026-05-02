Kumar Rocker And Rangers Play Tigers On May 2

Rocker is 1-2 with a 3.37 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed six innings against the Athletics, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Tigers are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, with 3.1 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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