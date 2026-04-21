Kumar Rocker And Rangers Take On Pirates On April 21
Kumar Rocker will get the start for the Texas Rangers against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Globe Life Field, on Tuesday, April 21 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Rocker has -102 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday evening.
What It Means
Rocker is 0-1 with a 4.30 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Thursday when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Athletics, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
The Pirates are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.