Kumar Rocker And Rangers Take On Pirates On April 21

Rocker is 0-1 with a 4.30 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Thursday when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Athletics, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Pirates are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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