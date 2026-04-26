Kody Clemens And Twins Face Rays On April 26
Kody Clemens and the Minnesota Twins will take on the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, on Sunday, April 26 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Clemens has +590 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Clemens is hitting for a .170 BA, .267 OBP and .321 SLG with a 31.1% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .587 and he has scored four runs. In 61 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in three runs. Clemens has recorded four steals on six attempts. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Rays.
Griffin Jax starts for the first time this season for the Rays.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.