Kody Clemens And Twins Face Rays On April 26

Clemens is hitting for a .170 BA, .267 OBP and .321 SLG with a 31.1% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .587 and he has scored four runs. In 61 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in three runs. Clemens has recorded four steals on six attempts. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Rays.

Griffin Jax starts for the first time this season for the Rays.

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