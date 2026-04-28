Kody Clemens And Twins Play Mariners On April 28

Clemens is hitting for a .194 BA, .275 OBP and .371 SLG with a 30% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. His OPS is .646 and he has scored five runs. In 70 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in eight runs. Clemens has recorded four steals on six attempts. In his previous game, he racked up five RBI (going 2-for-5 with a home run) against the Mariners.

Logan Gilbert makes the start for the Mariners, his seventh of the season. He is 1-3 with a 4.36 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched.

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