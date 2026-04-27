Kody Clemens And Twins Square Off Against Mariners On April 27

Clemens is hitting for a .175 BA, .266 OBP and .316 SLG with a 30.8% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .581 and he has scored four runs. In 65 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in three runs. Clemens has recorded four steals on six attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Luis Castillo (0-1) takes the mound for the Mariners in his sixth start of the season. He has a 5.01 ERA in 23 1/3 innings pitched, with 23 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.