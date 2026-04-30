Kevin Gausman And Blue Jays Face Twins On April 30
Kevin Gausman will get the start for the Toronto Blue Jays against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, on Thursday, April 30 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Gausman has -114 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
Gausman is 2-1 with a 2.83 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw 6 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
The Twins are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.