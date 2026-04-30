Kevin Gausman And Blue Jays Face Twins On April 30

Gausman is 2-1 with a 2.83 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw 6 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Twins are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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