Ketel Marte And Diamondbacks Take On Padres On April 25

Marte is hitting for a .240 BA, .298 OBP and .396 SLG with an 18.3% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is .694 and he has scored 16 runs. In 104 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in nine runs. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4) in his last appearance against the White Sox.

German Marquez makes the start for the Padres, his fifth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.86 ERA and 15 strikeouts through 18 2/3 innings pitched.

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