Ketel Marte And Diamondbacks Square Off Against Cubs On May 1

Marte is hitting for a .233 BA, .294 OBP and .388 SLG with an 18.3% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .682 and he has scored 17 runs. In 126 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 11 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the Brewers.

Colin Rea (3-1 with a 4.61 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 27 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cubs, his fourth of the season.

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