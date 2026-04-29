Ketel Marte And Diamondbacks Take On Brewers On April 29

Marte is hitting for a .231 BA, .291 OBP and .370 SLG with a 17.1% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is .661 and he has scored 16 runs. In 117 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 10 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Brewers.

Brandon Sproat gets the start for the Brewers, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 6.45 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 22 1/3 innings pitched.

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