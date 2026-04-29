Ketel Marte And Diamondbacks Take On Brewers On April 29
Ketel Marte and his Arizona Diamondbacks will square off against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, on Wednesday, April 29 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Marte has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Marte is hitting for a .231 BA, .291 OBP and .370 SLG with a 17.1% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is .661 and he has scored 16 runs. In 117 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 10 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Brewers.
Brandon Sproat gets the start for the Brewers, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 6.45 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 22 1/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.