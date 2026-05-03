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Kerry Carpenter
Detroit Tigers

Kerry Carpenter

Detroit Tigers • #30 RF

Kerry Carpenter And Tigers Take On Rangers On May 3

Kerry Carpenter and his Detroit Tigers will face the Texas Rangers at Comerica Park, on Sunday, May 3 at 7:20 p.m. ET. Carpenter has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Carpenter is hitting for a .211 BA, .305 OBP and .478 SLG with a 33.3% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. His OPS is .783 and he has scored 10 runs. In 105 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 17 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Rangers.

Jack Leiter (1-2) takes the mound for the Rangers in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 5.17 ERA in 31 1/3 innings pitched, with 33 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kerry Carpenter

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