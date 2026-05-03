Kerry Carpenter And Tigers Take On Rangers On May 3

Carpenter is hitting for a .211 BA, .305 OBP and .478 SLG with a 33.3% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. His OPS is .783 and he has scored 10 runs. In 105 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 17 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Rangers.

Jack Leiter (1-2) takes the mound for the Rangers in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 5.17 ERA in 31 1/3 innings pitched, with 33 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.