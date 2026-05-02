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Kerry Carpenter
Detroit Tigers

Kerry Carpenter

Detroit Tigers • #30 RF

Kerry Carpenter And Tigers Play Rangers On May 2

Kerry Carpenter and the Detroit Tigers will square off against the Texas Rangers at Comerica Park, on Saturday, May 2 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Carpenter has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Carpenter is hitting for a .221 BA, .317 OBP and .500 SLG with a 33.7% strikeout rate and a 10.9% walk rate. His OPS is .817 and he has scored 10 runs. In 101 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 17 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1) against the Rangers.

Kumar Rocker gets the start for the Rangers, his sixth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.37 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kerry Carpenter

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