Kerry Carpenter And Tigers Play Rangers On May 2

Carpenter is hitting for a .221 BA, .317 OBP and .500 SLG with a 33.7% strikeout rate and a 10.9% walk rate. His OPS is .817 and he has scored 10 runs. In 101 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 17 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1) against the Rangers.

Kumar Rocker gets the start for the Rangers, his sixth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.37 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.

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