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Kazuma Okamoto
Toronto Blue Jays

Kazuma Okamoto

Toronto Blue Jays • #7 3B

Kazuma Okamoto And Blue Jays Take On Red Sox On April 27

Kazuma Okamoto and his Toronto Blue Jays will take on the Boston Red Sox at Rogers Centre, on Monday, April 27 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Okamoto has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Okamoto is hitting for a .229 BA, .315 OBP and .406 SLG with a 32.4% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate. His OPS is .721 and he has scored 12 runs. In 108 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 11 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Guardians.

Ranger Suarez (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 4.00 ERA in 27 2/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kazuma Okamoto

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