Kazuma Okamoto And Blue Jays Square Off Against Guardians On April 26

Okamoto is hitting for a .237 BA, .324 OBP and .419 SLG with a 32.4% strikeout rate and an 11.4% walk rate. His OPS is .743 and he has scored 12 runs. In 105 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 11 runs. In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 3 with a home run and two RBIs) against the Guardians.

The Guardians will send Slade Cecconi (0-3) to the mound for his sixth start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 6.20 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.

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