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Kazuma Okamoto
Toronto Blue Jays

Kazuma Okamoto

Toronto Blue Jays • #7 3B

Kazuma Okamoto And Blue Jays Play Guardians On April 25

Kazuma Okamoto and the Toronto Blue Jays will take on the Cleveland Guardians at Rogers Centre, on Saturday, April 25 at 3:07 p.m. ET. Okamoto has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Okamoto is hitting for a .222 BA, .307 OBP and .378 SLG with a 32.7% strikeout rate and a 10.9% walk rate. His OPS is .685 and he has scored 10 runs. In 101 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in nine runs. In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 3 with a home run and an RBI) against the Guardians.

Joey Cantillo gets the start for the Guardians, his sixth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 3.20 ERA and 30 strikeouts through 25 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kazuma Okamoto

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