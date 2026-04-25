Kazuma Okamoto And Blue Jays Play Guardians On April 25

Okamoto is hitting for a .222 BA, .307 OBP and .378 SLG with a 32.7% strikeout rate and a 10.9% walk rate. His OPS is .685 and he has scored 10 runs. In 101 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in nine runs. In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 3 with a home run and an RBI) against the Guardians.

Joey Cantillo gets the start for the Guardians, his sixth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 3.20 ERA and 30 strikeouts through 25 1/3 innings pitched.

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