Kai-Wei Teng And Astros Take On Orioles On April 28

Teng is 1-1 with a 2.16 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw a third of an inning against the New York Yankees, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.

The Orioles are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.