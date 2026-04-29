Junior Caminero And Rays Play Guardians On April 29

Caminero is hitting for a .257 BA, .331 OBP and .496 SLG with a 15.7% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is .826 and he has scored 17 runs. In 127 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs (13th in MLB) and driven in 15 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1) against the Guardians.

Gavin Williams gets the start for the Guardians, his seventh of the season. He is 4-1 with a 3.28 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched.

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