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Junior Caminero
Tampa Bay Rays

Junior Caminero

Tampa Bay Rays • #13 SS

Junior Caminero And Rays Play Guardians On April 29

Junior Caminero and his Tampa Bay Rays will square off against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, on Wednesday, April 29 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Caminero has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Caminero is hitting for a .257 BA, .331 OBP and .496 SLG with a 15.7% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is .826 and he has scored 17 runs. In 127 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs (13th in MLB) and driven in 15 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1) against the Guardians.

Gavin Williams gets the start for the Guardians, his seventh of the season. He is 4-1 with a 3.28 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Junior Caminero

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