Junior Caminero And Rays Take On Guardians On April 27

Caminero is hitting for a .259 BA, .336 OBP and .509 SLG with a 14.8% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .845 and he has scored 17 runs. In 122 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs (12th in MLB) and driven in 15 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Twins.

Parker Messick gets the start for the Guardians, his sixth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 1.76 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.

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