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Juan Soto
New York Mets

Juan Soto

New York Mets • #22 RF

Juan Soto And Mets Take On Angels On May 2

Juan Soto and his New York Mets will take on the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium, on Saturday, May 2 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Soto has +285 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Soto is hitting for a .344 BA, .444 OBP and .557 SLG with a 12.5% strikeout rate and a 15.3% walk rate. His OPS is 1.002 and he has scored eight runs. In 72 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in eight runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Angels.

Reid Detmers gets the start for the Angels, his seventh of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.28 ERA and 36 strikeouts through 33 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Juan Soto

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