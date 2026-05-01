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Juan Soto
New York Mets

Juan Soto

New York Mets • #22 RF

Juan Soto And Mets Play Angels On May 1

Juan Soto and the New York Mets will face the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium, on Friday, May 1 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Soto has +300 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Soto is hitting for a .345 BA, .441 OBP and .569 SLG with an 11.8% strikeout rate and a 14.7% walk rate. His OPS is 1.010 and he has scored seven runs. In 68 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in eight runs. In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 3 with a double) against the Nationals.

Walbert Urena (0-3) starts for the Angels, his third of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Juan Soto

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