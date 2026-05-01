Juan Soto And Mets Play Angels On May 1

Soto is hitting for a .345 BA, .441 OBP and .569 SLG with an 11.8% strikeout rate and a 14.7% walk rate. His OPS is 1.010 and he has scored seven runs. In 68 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in eight runs. In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 3 with a double) against the Nationals.

Walbert Urena (0-3) starts for the Angels, his third of the season.

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