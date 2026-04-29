Josh Naylor And Mariners Play Twins On April 29

Naylor is hitting for a .220 BA, .295 OBP and .349 SLG with a 16.4% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .644 and he has scored eight runs. In 122 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 15 runs. Naylor has recorded four steals on six attempts. He racked up four RBI (going 3-for-5 with a home run) in his last game against the Twins.

Taj Bradley makes the start for the Twins, his seventh of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.91 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched.

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