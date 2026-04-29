José Ramírez And Guardians Face Rays On April 29

Ramirez is hitting for a .221 BA, .343 OBP and .434 SLG with a 12.7% strikeout rate and a 15.7% walk rate. His OPS is .777 and he has scored 19 runs. In 134 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 12 runs. Ramirez has recorded 11 steals on 11 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Rays.

Drew Rasmussen (2-0 with a 2.45 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rays, his sixth of the season.

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