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Jose Ramirez
Cleveland Guardians

Jose Ramirez

Cleveland Guardians • #11 3B

José Ramírez And Guardians Square Off Against Blue Jays On April 25

Jose Ramirez and his Cleveland Guardians will take on the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, on Saturday, April 25 at 3:07 p.m. ET. Ramirez has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Ramirez is hitting for a .235 BA, .364 OBP and .469 SLG with a 13.6% strikeout rate and a 16.9% walk rate. His OPS is .834 and he has scored 19 runs. In 118 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 12 runs. Ramirez has recorded 11 steals on 11 attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Kevin Gausman (1-1 with a 2.86 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 28 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Blue Jays, his sixth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jose Ramirez

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