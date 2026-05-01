José Quintana And Rockies Face Braves On May 1

Quintana is 1-2 with a 4.91 ERA and nine strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Sunday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the New York Mets, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.

The Braves are averaging 5.5 runs per game this season, collecting 3.3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.