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Jose Quintana
Colorado Rockies

Jose Quintana

Colorado Rockies • #62 SP

José Quintana And Rockies Face Braves On May 1

Jose Quintana will get the start for his Colorado Rockies against the Atlanta Braves at Coors Field, on Friday, May 1 at 8:40 p.m. ET. Quintana has -154 odds to total over 2.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Quintana is 1-2 with a 4.91 ERA and nine strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Sunday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the New York Mets, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.

The Braves are averaging 5.5 runs per game this season, collecting 3.3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jose Quintana

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