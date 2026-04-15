José Quintana And Rockies Take On Astros On April 15
Jose Quintana will get the start for the Colorado Rockies against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park, on Wednesday, April 15 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Quintana has -138 odds to record over 2.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday evening.
What It Means
Quintana is 0-0 with a 4.15 ERA and two strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings pitched.
The Astros are averaging 5.7 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.