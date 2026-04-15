José Quintana And Rockies Take On Astros On April 15

Quintana is 0-0 with a 4.15 ERA and two strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings pitched.

The Astros are averaging 5.7 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.