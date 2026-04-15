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Jose Quintana
Colorado Rockies

Jose Quintana

Colorado Rockies • #62 SP

José Quintana And Rockies Take On Astros On April 15

Jose Quintana will get the start for the Colorado Rockies against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park, on Wednesday, April 15 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Quintana has -138 odds to record over 2.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

Quintana is 0-0 with a 4.15 ERA and two strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings pitched.

The Astros are averaging 5.7 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jose Quintana

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