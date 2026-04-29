Jorge Soler And Angels Play White Sox On April 29

Soler is hitting for a .235 BA, .333 OBP and .469 SLG with a 32.5% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate. His OPS is .803 and he has scored 15 runs. In 117 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 23 runs (11th in MLB). In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the White Sox.

The White Sox are sending Erick Fedde (0-3) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 3.42 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings pitched.

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