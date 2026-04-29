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Jorge Soler
Los Angeles Angels

Jorge Soler

Los Angeles Angels • #12 LF

Jorge Soler And Angels Play White Sox On April 29

Jorge Soler and the Los Angeles Angels will square off against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Wednesday, April 29 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Soler has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Soler is hitting for a .235 BA, .333 OBP and .469 SLG with a 32.5% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate. His OPS is .803 and he has scored 15 runs. In 117 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 23 runs (11th in MLB). In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the White Sox.

The White Sox are sending Erick Fedde (0-3) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 3.42 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jorge Soler

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