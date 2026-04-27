Jorge Soler And Angels Square Off Against White Sox On April 27

Soler is hitting for a .231 BA, .333 OBP and .451 SLG with a 33.3% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate. His OPS is .784 and he has scored 14 runs. In 108 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 20 runs (15th in MLB). He had two hits (going 2 for 6 with a double and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Royals.

Anthony Kay gets the start for the White Sox, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 5.57 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.