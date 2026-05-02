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Jorge Soler
Los Angeles Angels

Jorge Soler

Los Angeles Angels • #12 LF

Jorge Soler And Angels Face Mets On May 2

Jorge Soler and the Los Angeles Angels will square off against the New York Mets at Angel Stadium, on Saturday, May 2 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Soler has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Soler is hitting for a .236 BA, .328 OBP and .481 SLG with a 30.4% strikeout rate and a 10.4% walk rate. His OPS is .809 and he has scored 16 runs. In 125 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 25 runs (11th in MLB). In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Mets.

Nolan McLean (1-2 with a 2.55 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mets, his seventh of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jorge Soler

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