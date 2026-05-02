Jorge Soler And Angels Face Mets On May 2

Soler is hitting for a .236 BA, .328 OBP and .481 SLG with a 30.4% strikeout rate and a 10.4% walk rate. His OPS is .809 and he has scored 16 runs. In 125 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 25 runs (11th in MLB). In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Mets.

Nolan McLean (1-2 with a 2.55 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mets, his seventh of the season.

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