Jorge Soler And Angels Take On Mets On May 1

Soler is hitting for a .235 BA, .331 OBP and .461 SLG with a 31.4% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .791 and he has scored 15 runs. In 121 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 23 runs (16th in MLB). He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the White Sox.

Christian Scott (0-0) makes the start for the Mets, his second of the season.

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