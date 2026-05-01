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Jorge Soler
Los Angeles Angels

Jorge Soler

Los Angeles Angels • #12 LF

Jorge Soler And Angels Take On Mets On May 1

Jorge Soler and the Los Angeles Angels will take on the New York Mets at Angel Stadium, on Friday, May 1 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Soler has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Soler is hitting for a .235 BA, .331 OBP and .461 SLG with a 31.4% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .791 and he has scored 15 runs. In 121 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 23 runs (16th in MLB). He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the White Sox.

Christian Scott (0-0) makes the start for the Mets, his second of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jorge Soler

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