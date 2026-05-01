Jordan Walker And Cardinals Face Dodgers On May 1

Walker is hitting for a .284 BA, .354 OBP and .552 SLG with a 31.5% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .906 and he has scored 23 runs. In 130 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs (9th in MLB) and driven in 23 runs (16th in MLB). Walker has recorded five steals on six attempts. He collected three RBI (going 2-for-5 with a home run) in his most recent game against the Pirates.

Emmet Sheehan gets the start for the Dodgers, his sixth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 4.78 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings pitched.

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