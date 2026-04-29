Jonathan Aranda And Rays Take On Guardians On April 29

Aranda is hitting for a .229 BA, .344 OBP and .467 SLG with a 23.4% strikeout rate and a 14.8% walk rate. His OPS is .810 and he has scored 17 runs. In 128 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs (19th in MLB) and driven in 25 runs (6th in MLB). He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Gavin Williams (4-1) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his seventh start of the season. He has a 3.28 ERA in 35 2/3 innings pitched, with 44 strikeouts.

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