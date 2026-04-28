Jonathan Aranda And Rays Face Guardians On April 28

Aranda is hitting for a .228 BA, .347 OBP and .475 SLG with a 23.4% strikeout rate and a 15.3% walk rate. His OPS is .822 and he has scored 17 runs. In 124 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs (18th in MLB) and driven in 24 runs (7th in MLB). He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Guardians.

Tanner Bibee (0-3 with a 4.45 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his seventh of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.