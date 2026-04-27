Jonathan Aranda And Rays Face Guardians On April 27

Aranda is hitting for a .227 BA, .350 OBP and .454 SLG with a 23.3% strikeout rate and a 15.8% walk rate. His OPS is .804 and he has scored 16 runs. In 120 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 23 runs (8th in MLB). In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 4 with two RBIs against the Twins.

Parker Messick (3-0 with a 1.76 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his sixth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.