Joey Wiemer And Nationals Square Off Against Brewers On May 2

Wiemer is hitting for a .321 BA, .406 OBP and .571 SLG with a 37.5% strikeout rate and a 12.5% walk rate. His OPS is .978 and he has scored 12 runs. In 64 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in eight runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 1) against the Brewers.

Kyle Harrison makes the start for the Brewers, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.28 ERA and 30 strikeouts through 23 2/3 innings pitched.

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