Joey Wiemer And Nationals Square Off Against Brewers On May 2
Joey Wiemer and the Washington Nationals will take on the Milwaukee Brewers at Nationals Park, on Saturday, May 2 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Wiemer has +590 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Wiemer is hitting for a .321 BA, .406 OBP and .571 SLG with a 37.5% strikeout rate and a 12.5% walk rate. His OPS is .978 and he has scored 12 runs. In 64 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in eight runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 1) against the Brewers.
Kyle Harrison makes the start for the Brewers, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.28 ERA and 30 strikeouts through 23 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.