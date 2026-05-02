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Joey Cantillo
Cleveland Guardians

Joey Cantillo

Cleveland Guardians • #54 SP

Joey Cantillo And Guardians Take On Athletics On May 2

Joey Cantillo will get the start for the Cleveland Guardians against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park, on Saturday, May 2 at 4:05 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Cantillo is 1-1 with a 3.67 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 34 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Saturday when he tossed four innings against the Athletics, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Joey Cantillo

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